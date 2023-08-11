One dead in fiery crash along Almonaster Avenue in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead after a fiery, two-vehicle crash early Friday (Aug. 11) morning in New Orleans East, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department says the crash happened around 5:33 a.m. in the 10300 block of Almonaster Avenue, near the intersection of Read Boulevard.

The crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles burst into flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, the NOPD says an unidentified body was found dead inside the vehicle.

The victim’s age, gender, and identity were not readily available.

