BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Power outage affecting nearly 4,000 Entergy New Orleans in Carrollton area mostly resolved

A power outage affecting nearly 4,000 Entergy New Orleans customers in the Carrollton...
A power outage affecting nearly 4,000 Entergy New Orleans customers in the Carrollton neighborhood was reported Thursday evening (Aug. 10).(Entergy New Orleans)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly 4,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power for part of Thursday night (Aug. 10) in the Carrollton neighborhood.

The cause of the outage and the estimated restoration time was not immediately clear. But by 10:20 p.m., only about 200 customers remained affected.

“We are aware of the outage at a substation,” Entergy New Orleans spokesman Brandon Scardigli said in an email. “Crews are on site now working to make repairs as quickly and as safely as possible. Customers can check the Entergy view outage map for the latest restoration information.”

The utility’s website at 8 p.m. showed three outage areas affecting 3,901 customers, mostly from the Riverbend area through South Claiborne Avenue. No restoration estimate was provided.

New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso also tweeted about the outage, reporting some were without electricity in the Uptown and Black Pearl areas of the city.

The outage comes amid one of the hottest weeks on record in New Orleans, with triple-digit and/or record heat and high humidity smothering the area for nearly a week so far.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Wildfires devastated much of the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui this week.
‘Everything is gone:’ Maui wildfires wipe out sisters who moved from Coastal Mississippi
Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng won a second term when no opponent qualified to...
Jefferson Parish’s president, sheriff draw no opposition; St. Tammany coroner bows out as qualifying ends
A field of 16 candidates has formed for this fall's Louisiana governor race.
Qualifying ends with a field of 16 Louisiana governor candidates
Mandeville High graduate Jake Tirado recently completed an elite U.S. Navy summer aviation...
Mandeville High alum graduates from elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy