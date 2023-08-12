Algiers Point residents optimistic for rejuvenation as former LP&L building goes up for sale

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Algiers Point residents are hoping that the possible sale of a long-vacant building will help transform an area some say needs a boost. A large building at the center of Algiers Point is up for sale, offering panoramic views of the city.

Ron Casey, owner of the Dry Dock Cafe, said Algiers Point could use an effective redevelopment.

“We still have good business for festival season,” Casey said. “But right now, the month of August, brrrr.”

Casey has owned the café across from the Algiers ferry landing for 10 years. With the closure of the old Louisiana Power & Light building across the street, and the slowdown at the Bollinger shipyard across the levee, he says his business is down nearly 20 percent.

“When I took it over, it may have been 50 employees. Then it was 30, and then there was a skeleton crew, until they shut it down in 2012,” said Casey.

But change could be on the way.

Realtor Jeffrey Doussan gave a sneak peak of the now-empty, 80,000 square-foot former headquarters of Louisiana Power and Light.

“This is just an angle you do not see in downtown New Orleans,” Doussan said of the view.

Keller Williams New Orleans has listed the five-story building for $3.37 million. It offers a sweeping 300-degree views of the bend in the river, as well as of the Central Business District, French Quarter and beyond, for someone with deep pockets and a vision.

“Retail, restaurant, all those throughout ... the developer could do something with different concepts inside,” Doussan said.

Developers could also get help from historic tax credits, which Doussan said could cover up to 45 percent of the redevelopment costs.

Bollinger shipyards indicated it wants to move from this Algiers riverfront location, which could make the sightlines from the old LP&L building even more appealing, though there are no guarantees.

Port of New Orleans spokesperson Kimberly Curth said, “We have several interested parties in the riverfront property to ensure continuity of maritime commerce at the facility.”

But the property agent sees it differently.

“The news we heard about Bollinger possibly moving, is more of a sign that this is more of a residential area,” Doussan said.

The acre-sized parking lot across the street also is up for sale for $1.5 million, and Algiers Point residents are hoping for a purchaser who will help rejuvenate one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods.

LP&L merged with Entergy in 1989 and moved its headquarters downtown to Loyola Avenue. Doussan says he has set up several tours of the company’s former building for prospective buyers.

