Another weekend of record-breaking heat

By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have more extraordinary heat on the way this weekend.

Temperatures will be in the triple digits on both days this weekend and likely again on Monday. This will break the records in the next few days.

Along with the high temperatures, we will feel more like 115 and above with excessive heat warnings in effect Saturday. Make sure you take breaks from the heat and stay hydrated if you have to be outdoors.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. A low-pressure system coming midweek is expected to drop our temperatures into the mid-90s (still above normal), which will help get us out of the heat alert criteria. We also will see an increase in rain and storm chances with this system beginning Tuesday.

