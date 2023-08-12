BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

By Ken Daley and Maddie Kerth
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HERMON, La. (WVUE) - A 34-year-old Independence man was arrested early Saturday (Aug. 12) after authorities said they determined he was responsible for starting a large Washington Parish fire on Friday evening.

Records show Kenneth Beaubouef was booked into the Washington Parish jail at 1:27 a.m. on allegations of fire raising, criminal negligence and violating the statewide burn ban.

Washington Parish officials warned residents Friday evening of a “massive fire” being fought along a stretch of Highway 1056 near Mount Hermon.

“A massive fire has broken out along Highway 1056 causing major problems in the area,” the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “For your own safety, please avoid the area and do not drive through it.

“Multiple fire departments are currently on scene trying to put out the flames. Stay safe and stay away from the affected area until further notice.”

Fox 8′s John Snell reported the fire appeared to be contained shortly before 8 p.m. Six fire companies had responded to the blaze.

Mike Strain, Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, told Fox 8 on Saturday that the fire consumed approximately 193.75 acres.

Strain said no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, but that a private plane attempting to get an aerial view of the destruction had a “near-miss” with aircraft working to suppress the fire.

Photos and video provided to Fox 8 by Washington Parish resident Julie Stogner showed a line of flames perilously close to at least one house in the area. But Washington Parish officials provided no information on the fire’s spread or whether any evacuations had been ordered.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

Latest News

An elderly woman died Saturday (Aug. 12) after being found underneath a running car in the 2100...
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A man was found shot to death early Saturday (Aug. 12) in the 4800 block of Major Drive in New...
Man shot to death early Saturday in New Orleans East
Three people were fatally shot on the night of Feb. 20 along I-10 West in New Orleans East,...
Family of nurse fatally wounded in Lundi Gras I-10 shooting calls for justice
Fire-related I-10 shutdown near La.-Miss. state line extended through midnight
Family of nurse fatally injured in February I-10 shooting hopes for justice