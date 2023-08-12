BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Beloved police K-9 dies after cancer battle: ‘He touched many people’s lives’

A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - A beloved police dog with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has died.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared that K-9 Athos died after succumbing to complications from cancer.

The German Shepherd was 7 years old and first joined the department’s K-9 unit in 2017.

Athos’ partner and handler Deputy Anita Lucas-Dykstra said the two had formed a close relationship.

“We built our bond on trust and a deep emotional connection. Athos was more than my partner, he was my best friend and my family,” Lucas-Dykstra said. “He was the nose and eyes that I didn’t have. He had an incredible sense of smell that was used several times to help find people.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Athos helped find several people including evidence throughout his police career.

Authorities said he helped find a missing 10-year-old boy with autism who ran away from home along with a high school student who was in the woods just by smelling the boy’s bicycle seat.

“He touched many people’s lives through his work and attendance at community events. It was an honor to have K-9 Athos serve with us here at Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and he will be missed by us all,” the sheriff’s office shared.

A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.
A police dog named Athos has died after complications with cancer.(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Athos was scheduled to be medically retired later this year.

A memorial is scheduled for Aug. 15 at the Cobb Senior Services Building in Marietta.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

Latest News

File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
The shooting happened Friday night in a backyard where people had gathered for a punk rock show.
Minneapolis police search for suspects in backyard shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded
Generic police lights
1 dead, 1 critical, several unaccounted for after explosion destroys 3 homes, damages others
A Wichita boys basketball team led by two female coaches won a national tournament.
High school boys basketball team led by 2 female coaches win national tournament