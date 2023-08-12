BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

City employee impaled by wrecking bar while working at maintenance shop

A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar Friday while working at the City Fleet Services Maintenance Shop.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, emergency medical responders were called to the maintenance shop that is across the street from a level 1 trauma center at around noon.

Officials said a city employee had been impaled in the abdomen by a long wrecking bar that went completely through his body.

First responders gave the man first aid, pain medication and worked to stabilize him at the scene.

Emergency crews brought the worker to the trauma center across the street in a gurney.

Portland Fire crews helped the trauma team at the emergency room with plans on how to remove the bar from the victim.

Authorities said the man remained at the hospital. His condition was not immediately updated.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

Latest News

File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin set to take next step in comeback bid in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs...
Biden’s reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City, complete...
PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City, complete...
PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico