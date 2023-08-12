BBB Accredited Business
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says

An elderly woman died Saturday (Aug. 12) after being found underneath a running car in the 2100 block of Clearview Parkway, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - An elderly woman died Saturday (Aug. 12), shortly after being found underneath a running car in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Circumstances of what the JPSO called a “fatal vehicle incident” were unclear and remain under investigation, and the woman’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the agency said the woman was found just before 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of Clearview Parkway.

According to the JPSO, the woman was found unconscious underneath the passenger side of a gray sedan. The car’s motor was still running and the vehicle’s reverse lights were still on when deputies arrived, leading to a preliminary conclusion that the car had not been fully engaged in the park position before the victim got out.

The woman was taken for medical treatment, but died at the hospital, the JPSO said.

