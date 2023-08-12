BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

I-10 closed again near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire-related closure of Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line was reinstated Saturday (Aug. 12).

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the closure of both directions on I-10 in a social media post at 2:33 p.m. At the time, it estimated the interstate would be closed for approximately 50 minutes, targeting a reopening at 3:23 p.m.

However, the closure wound up being in effect for nearly 11 hours.

After opening temporarily around 1 p.m. on Saturday, the route was closed again around 4 p.m. due to a grass fire in the median around mile marker 8.

The closure is in both directions of I-10 between Mississippi Hwy. 607/NASA/Waveland exit 2 and Mississippi Hwy. 42/603/Bay St. Louis exit 13. Motorists are being diverted eastbound onto Hwy. 607 and westbound onto Hwy. 603.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

Latest News

Fire-related I-10 shutdown near La.-Miss. state line extended through midnight
Family of nurse fatally injured in February I-10 shooting hopes for justice
Viewer video of fire closing I-10 near Mississippi-Louisiana state line
Tia Gorrell
Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish