Kenner Laketown Boat Launch undergoes new renovations

KENNER (WVUE) - Construction crews put the finishing touches on the Kenner Laketown Boat Launch located at the end of Williams Boulevard.

Jefferson Parish leaders held a ribbon cutting at the site on Friday (August 11) to mark the end of the project. Leaders broke ground on the $2.16 million project this past November. It was an effort to make repairs to the boat launch and to dredge its channel.

Community members Alfred Shelton and Juan Obando said they like what they see.

“It is wonderful he transformed,” Shelton said. “We were wondering what they are going to do because certain things I didn’t know they were going to do. Now seeing the finished product, it’s awesome.”

“Big difference from before and now,” said Obando. “Definitely you see your money used, your tax dollars you know.”

Leaders said the renovations are vital to public safety because law enforcement can launch their own equipment quickly.

“The entire boat launch has been,” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato. “Everything completely redone to have a state-of-the-art boat launch in Jefferson Parish.”

Funding for the boat launch project was 90% state money received from offshore drilling through the Gulf of Mexico Security Act.

While residents enjoy the newly renovated Kenner boat launch a brand-new Treasure Chest Casino is taking shape right across the street. A 100-million-dollar expansion project.

Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser said that project will bring $1 million of revenue to the city.

Community members said they’re happy the long wait is over for the new boat launch, and that the rest of the community cherishes these new beginnings.

