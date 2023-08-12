BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Kenner Laketown Boat Launch undergoes new renovations

By Parker Boyd
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER (WVUE) - Construction crews put the finishing touches on the Kenner Laketown Boat Launch located at the end of Williams Boulevard.

Jefferson Parish leaders held a ribbon cutting at the site on Friday (August 11) to mark the end of the project. Leaders broke ground on the $2.16 million project this past November. It was an effort to make repairs to the boat launch and to dredge its channel.

Community members Alfred Shelton and Juan Obando said they like what they see.

“It is wonderful he transformed,” Shelton said. “We were wondering what they are going to do because certain things I didn’t know they were going to do. Now seeing the finished product, it’s awesome.”

“Big difference from before and now,” said Obando. “Definitely you see your money used, your tax dollars you know.”

Leaders said the renovations are vital to public safety because law enforcement can launch their own equipment quickly.

“The entire boat launch has been,” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato. “Everything completely redone to have a state-of-the-art boat launch in Jefferson Parish.”

Funding for the boat launch project was 90% state money received from offshore drilling through the Gulf of Mexico Security Act.

While residents enjoy the newly renovated Kenner boat launch a brand-new Treasure Chest Casino is taking shape right across the street. A 100-million-dollar expansion project.

Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser said that project will bring $1 million of revenue to the city.

Community members said they’re happy the long wait is over for the new boat launch, and that the rest of the community cherishes these new beginnings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

Latest News

A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 closed again near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure
An elderly woman died Saturday (Aug. 12) after being found underneath a running car in the 2100...
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A man was found shot to death early Saturday (Aug. 12) in the 4800 block of Major Drive in New...
Man shot to death early Saturday in New Orleans East
Three people were fatally shot on the night of Feb. 20 along I-10 West in New Orleans East,...
Family of nurse fatally wounded in Lundi Gras I-10 shooting calls for justice