Man booked following fatal accidental shooting in Seabrook, NOPD says

File photo of deadly shooting graphic.
File photo of deadly shooting graphic.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the accidental fatal shooting of a man in the Seabrook neighborhood, according to the NOPD.

Police say that the victim, also a 22-year-old man, died after a firearm accidentally went off, striking him in the chest.

Investigators told police that Anthony Wise was cleaning the firearm inside the bedroom of a home in the 8000 block of Sheephead Street around 9:19 p.m. Wise has been booked with negligent homicide, police say.

Following the accident, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

