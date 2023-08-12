Man shot to death early Saturday in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death early Saturday (Aug. 12) in a residential block of New Orleans East, police said.

The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 3:24 a.m. in the 4800 block of Major Drive, the NOPD said. The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The NOPD said detectives were gathering evidence but did not say whether a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting had been developed.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective John Bakula at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

