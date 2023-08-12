BBB Accredited Business
SUNO unveils new use-of-force training simulator for law enforcement, citizens

By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southern University of New Orleans has unveiled a state-of-the-art law enforcement use-of-force simulator, where the public can experience a glimpse of what officers and deputies face in potential life-and-death scenarios.

SUNO is the first university in the region to have a use-of-force simulator. It’s available for law enforcement agencies in the New Orleans metro area to use, as well as the community.

SUNO leaders want the simulator to foster a greater understanding of police decision-making and risks, and to improve law enforcement-community relations.

“For the public to see that things take place in milliseconds is extremely important,” says SUNO police chief Bruce Adams.

“We will have the ability to train the general public, citizens, business, schools and now cops in becoming more familiar with the use of force,” says SUNO chancellor Dr. James H. Ammons Jr.

The simulator can play more than 800 video scenarios, including active shooter situations.

