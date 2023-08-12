BBB Accredited Business
Washington Parish officials warn of ‘massive fire’ near Hwy. 1056

By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOUNT HERNON, La. (WVUE) - Washington Parish officials warned residents of a “massive fire” that was being battled Friday evening (Aug. 11) along a stretch of Highway 1056 near Mount Hernon.

“A massive fire has broken out along Highway 1056 causing major problems in the area,” the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “For your own safety, please avoid the area and do not drive through it.

“Multiple fire departments are currently on scene trying to put out the flames. Stay safe and stay away from the affected area until further notice.”

Sources told Fox 8 the fire spread across approximately 160 acres, but appeared to be contained by about 7:45 p.m. Still, no official statement to that effect has been produced by parish officials.

Photos and video provided to Fox 8 by Washington Parish resident Julie Stogner showed a line of flames perilously close to at least one house in the area. But Washington Parish officials provided no information on the fire’s spread or whether any evacuations had been ordered.

