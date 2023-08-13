Heat continues but we may get a break this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It stays hot through the end of the weekend and the start of the week.

Highs will be in the triple digits Sunday and Monday with feels-like temperatures in the 115-120 degree range across the area.

On Tuesday evening a cold front will swing down from the northwest bringing in some dry air and slightly cooler temperatures. We also will get a chance to see some good rainfall Tuesday and after.

Dew points behind the frontal boundary will drop into the 60s in some areas feeling a little bit nicer and dropping the feels-like temperatures below heat alert criteria.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.