Heat continues but we may get a break this week

Three day records
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It stays hot through the end of the weekend and the start of the week.

Highs will be in the triple digits Sunday and Monday with feels-like temperatures in the 115-120 degree range across the area.

On Tuesday evening a cold front will swing down from the northwest bringing in some dry air and slightly cooler temperatures. We also will get a chance to see some good rainfall Tuesday and after.

Dew points behind the frontal boundary will drop into the 60s in some areas feeling a little bit nicer and dropping the feels-like temperatures below heat alert criteria.

