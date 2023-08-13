A little hope for the new work week with a few rain chances and a break in the humidity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are signs that this historic heatwave may be coming to an end. But it may not last for long.

We’ve spent ten consecutive mornings with 80 degrees or higher recorded at New Orlean Int’l. Tonight will be no different with a low around 82 degrees. We return to the extreme heat on Monday as highs will heat to the upper 90s. As the upper level high responsible for the heat pushes west, that will allow for a few storms to pop up in the afternoon. They’ll mainly be along the coastal areas.

Tuesday, highs will once again soar to near 100 degrees. A cold front will try to push in from the north but it’s late day arrival won’t have any impact on the temperatures. But it will bring a better chance for storms into the evening. The rain chances aren’t as high as we’d like them right now but they’re the highest we’ve seen in a while at 40%.

Wednesday will be the day we feel the difference behind the cold front. It’ll have a marginal impact on our temperatures as they could fall to the mid 90s. It will however usher in drier air which will drop the humidity to more tolerable levels. The humidity will be on the rise for the weekend along with heat and storm chances.

