BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A little hope for the new work week with a few rain chances and a break in the humidity

We start the week hot with an eventual break in the extreme heat
We'll enjoy lower humidity by mid-week.
We'll enjoy lower humidity by mid-week.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are signs that this historic heatwave may be coming to an end. But it may not last for long.

We’ve spent ten consecutive mornings with 80 degrees or higher recorded at New Orlean Int’l. Tonight will be no different with a low around 82 degrees. We return to the extreme heat on Monday as highs will heat to the upper 90s. As the upper level high responsible for the heat pushes west, that will allow for a few storms to pop up in the afternoon. They’ll mainly be along the coastal areas.

Tuesday, highs will once again soar to near 100 degrees. A cold front will try to push in from the north but it’s late day arrival won’t have any impact on the temperatures. But it will bring a better chance for storms into the evening. The rain chances aren’t as high as we’d like them right now but they’re the highest we’ve seen in a while at 40%.

Wednesday will be the day we feel the difference behind the cold front. It’ll have a marginal impact on our temperatures as they could fall to the mid 90s. It will however usher in drier air which will drop the humidity to more tolerable levels. The humidity will be on the rise for the weekend along with heat and storm chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm

Latest News

Morning forecast for Sun., Aug. 13
Three day records
Heat continues but we may get a break this week
Nightly weather update for Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m.
Rain chances ramp up this week,
Rain chances look to increase for the next work week