Rain chances look to increase for the next work week

After a dry spell, there is a little glimmer of hope that rain could be on the way
Rain chances ramp up this week,
Rain chances ramp up this week,(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we’re continuing to break record heat, there are signs that the rain could be in our favor very soon.

Sunday will be very hot with highs once again in the 100s. We could break another record high with bright sun and still very small chances for storms. The heat index will continue to stay an issue as it should rise to 115 to 120 degrees again.

Monday, highs return to the upper 90s to lower 100s with a slightly enhanced chance for storms. Even though it’s still only a 30% chance, it’s our best shot in a while. As we continue into the rest of the week, highs could drop slightly to the mid 90s as rain chances increase to around 40-60%.

