Rookies with Louisiana ties having impressive NFL preseason debuts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In Louisiana, love for the game of football runs deep.

The Boot State has always given major contributions to the game but its pigskin culture is growing even stronger.

The LSU Tigers have placed the state within an elite company in college football for decades, but they aren’t the only program to make their mark. Last season marked a dramatic turnaround for the Tulane Green Wave as they went from a 2-win season in 2021 to being only a 2-loss team with an upset Cotton Bowl win over USC.

Tulane’s return to football glory can be credited to head coach Willie Fritz’s steadfast commitment to the program and the development of players that took it to the next level.

Over the weekend, two of those Green Wave players, running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Dorian Williams, had impressive rookie debuts in the NFL preseason.

Spears, who was Tulane’s offensive centerpiece last season, earned 58-all purpose yards for the Tennessee Titans in a 23-17 loss to the Bears. He had 32 yards rushing and 22 kickoff return yards. The Ponchatoula native also had four yards receiving.

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)

Williams, who came to Tulane from South Carolina, made the most of his opportunity, recording a team-high 7 tackles for the Buffalo Bills in a 23-19 win over the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jake Funk, left, runs against Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus | AP)

On the offensive side of the ball for the Bills, Greensburg native O’Cyrus Torrence played quality minutes with the first-team units, as he has throughout camp. The second-round draft pick out of Florida is currently in a battle for the starting position with veteran Ryan Bates, who has been in Buffalo since 2019.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Nick Broeker (67) and O'Cyrus Torrence (64) walk off the field following an NFL football practice in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday May 23, 2023. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)

Kentwood speedster Trey Palmer had a great night for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday despite the 27-17 loss to Pittsburgh. He caught 4 passes for 33 yards and his best play of the night came from an 8-yard tightrope touchdown catch in the back of the end zone on a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield. The sixth-round pick played for LSU in a limited role before transferring to Nebraska last season where he was the No. 1 receiving option. Palmer also returned two kicks for 54 yards, with a long of 32. Palmer liked secured his spot on the 53-man roster early and has a chance to make a case to be WR 4. The South Louisiana native may be someone the Saints have to deal with at least twice a year if he continues to do well.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken | AP)

