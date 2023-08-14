1 dead, 1 injured in French Quarter stabbing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the edge of the French Quarter.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. on Mon., Aug. 14 in the 1300 block of Decatur Street.

Few details were immediately available, other than one victim died on the scene and a second was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

