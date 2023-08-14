BBB Accredited Business
1 man dead, 1 injured in stabbing on edge of French Quarter

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the edge of the French Quarter.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. on Mon., Aug. 14 in the 1300 block of Decatur Street.

Few details were immediately available, other than one victim died on the scene and a second was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

“It happened before 12:00 which is crazy,” Shira George said. “I actually take this route every single day. A nature walk with my kid.”

George walked up on the crime scene.

“This is a really great neighborhood. They always have good music on Frechmen Street and I walk through here every day to go to Cafe Du Monde and listen to music,” she explained. “So when I saw the tape and police cars, it was like ‘oh my god, what happened here?’”

Family members of the surviving victim arrived on the scene but did not wish to speak on camera. They say their loved one is in his 70s and often hung out in the French Quarter. His bike and belongings were nearby.

Witnesses say the stabbing stemmed from an argument, but police have not confirmed that information.

Tourists say it’s sad but will not deter them from coming back to New Orleans.

“It happened everywhere. It happens in every major city,” Dolores Gullon said. “If I had to come back again for any activity, I would definitely come in. I still feel safe.”

If you have any information that might help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.

