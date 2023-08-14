All eyes on a front arriving later this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new week brings hope for change as we may finally get a break from the 100 degree temps and also a break from the humidity as a front arrives later this week.

Now today and again on Tuesday, it’s going to continue to be 100°+ out there. Highs will keep streaking in the triple digits as the Excessive Heat Warnings rolls on. Rain chances look dismal today but as this incoming front approaches on Tuesday, I do see a better shot at some storms. For now, rain coverage will be around 40% so at least some of you will get a storm with this frontal passage.

The middle of this week is looking pretty awesome if you ask me. Humidity values will crash and a north wind will develop. This will lead to a much nicer feel even in the hot weather. Our highs won’t be 100° for a few days too! Slowly the humidity works back in by next weekend.

Checking on the tropics, I do see signs we will have things to talk about out there over the next work or so. It’s coming up to the peak of hurricane season so stay tuned to the latest tropical update on a daily basis.

