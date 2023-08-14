Bruce: Few showers and a less humid front arrives tomorrow; Not a real cold front but less humid into Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heat indices once again rise into the 110-115 plus range this afternoon and tomorrow ahead of a less humid front. Late Tuesday a less humid (drier better feeling air) front will arrive to bring drier air into the region on northerly winds.

Bruce: A wind shift line from the north will bring in a less humid front. The air will feel better nut the temps stay well into the mid to upper 90s. This will last Wednesday-Thursday then back to near record heat late week A brief better feel is on the way. pic.twitter.com/rPygmP9XPP — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 14, 2023

There is a small uptick in rain chances Tuesday at 30-40% during the afternoon hour. Unfortunately not widespread rain and many will once again miss out. Temperatures will still be quite hot in the middle 90s, but with dew points in the 60s it should feel nicer. We should also get a break in overnight lows with some locations north of Lake Pontchartrain possibly starting the day Thursday in the 60s. Afternoon temperatures and moisture ramp back up towards the end of the week with feels like conditions back in the triple digits, but better rain chances could offer some relief.

The tropics remain quiet for now but there are signs the Caribbean and Gulf could come to life in the next 10 days.

