BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Few showers and a less humid front arrives tomorrow; Not a real cold front but less humid into Thursday

Bruce: We stay hot but a less humid front brings in more comfortable air
Bruce: We stay hot but a less humid front brings in more comfortable air(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heat indices once again rise into the 110-115 plus range this afternoon and tomorrow ahead of a less humid front. Late Tuesday a less humid (drier better feeling air) front will arrive to bring drier air into the region on northerly winds.

There is a small uptick in rain chances Tuesday at 30-40% during the afternoon hour. Unfortunately not widespread rain and many will once again miss out. Temperatures will still be quite hot in the middle 90s, but with dew points in the 60s it should feel nicer. We should also get a break in overnight lows with some locations north of Lake Pontchartrain possibly starting the day Thursday in the 60s. Afternoon temperatures and moisture ramp back up towards the end of the week with feels like conditions back in the triple digits, but better rain chances could offer some relief.

The tropics remain quiet for now but there are signs the Caribbean and Gulf could come to life in the next 10 days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

Latest News

Evening weather update for Sunday, Aug. 13
Gulf of Mexico average SSTs
The Gulf of Mexico is the hottest it’s been on record
Feels like temperatures will still reach Excessive Heat Warning Criteria the next couple of...
Nicondra: The heat continues, but there’s hope on the horizon
7 Day Temp Forecast
All eyes on a front arriving later this week