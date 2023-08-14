BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Deputies respond to man barricaded inside Mandeville home, St. Tammany sheriff says

Mandeville
Mandeville(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have responded to a scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Mandeville home, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that deputies are working in the 1500 block of Cherry Ridge Court off of Rapatel Street in what they described as a “domestic” situation.

Residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

Latest News

Native Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Native Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy plans power outage for some residents near Ponchatoula
generic graphic
NOPD investigating early morning homicide in Mid-City