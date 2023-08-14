Deputies respond to man barricaded inside Mandeville home, St. Tammany sheriff says

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have responded to a scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Mandeville home, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that deputies are working in the 1500 block of Cherry Ridge Court off of Rapatel Street in what they described as a “domestic” situation.

Residents and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

