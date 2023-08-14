Entergy plans power outage for some residents near Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - For some residents near Ponchatoula, a scheduled power outage will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 14).

This is for a portion of the Sisters Road and Dunson Road area of Ponchatoula.

That’s near the airport road exit.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says Entergy scheduled a planned power outage Monday that is expected to last four to five hours.

About 400 customers near the intersection of Sisters and Dunson roads will be without power Monday morning.

Entergy says this outage will allow crews to safely make upgrades to the local power grid in that area.

