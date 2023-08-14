Family pleads for answers after man goes missing following concert in downtown BR; Police call case ‘suspicious’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man that went missing after attending a Zydeco concert in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to officials, Jeffery Joseph Leon, 53, of New Iberia, was last seen in the 300 block of 3rd Street around 2:30 a.m.

Leon is a popular DJ in Acadiana, known by the name ‘Jazzy Jeff Leon’

“I’m just lost, I’m just, I just need help to find my husband,” said Latasha Leon, the wife of the missing man.

Leon was in town attending a concert at the Basin Music Hall. Signs outside the venue show it was a ‘Zydeco on Third Street’ event.

“We’re looking at video surveillance footage from that particular area, we’ve pinged his phone to see his last known location, so we’re all out in an attempt to find Mr. Leon,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD.

Leon was supposedly heading home to New Iberia in a tan colored 2008 Ford Expedition with chrome rims, police believe.

Family members told police that Leon apparently called them from a gas station early Saturday morning, August 12, to tell them he was getting some gas then heading home.

The picture below is a similar make and model to Leon’s car, however the rims are different.

Truck (Baton Rouge Police Department)

“But just to cut off all communication and now we can’t find him anywhere. So, we’re reaching out to all local law enforcement from here all the way to New Iberia because something could have happened along the way. And nobody’s heard or seen from him since, so that makes it suspicious,” said Sgt. McKneely.

“He was supposed to DJ the very next day which was a Saturday afternoon, 3, 4, 5 o’ clock. And he didn’t show up for that and that’s not like him. He shows up for all his parties,” said Delanne Jones the cousin of Leon.

Leon’s wife is now pleading for answers, hoping someone may know where her husband is after not hearing from him for days.

“I miss him so much, just bring him home, I just want closure, I just want peace,” said Leon.

WAFB has learned this investigation is not just being handled by Baton Rouge Police. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Baton Rouge all the way to New Iberia are assisting with this case and helping look for Leon.

“I’m just tired. please hold closure. just give me what I want please,” said Leon.

“Please yall, if y’all had any information about his whereabouts, y’all please come forward. We need y’all to come forward, we need help,” said Carolyn Etienne, cousin of Leon.

Leon was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap.

Anyone having information on Jeffery Leon whereabouts is urged to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

