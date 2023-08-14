Football, Fútbol, Food: Breaking down my preseason AP rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: I dissect my Associated Press preseason poll, recap the first week of the English Premier League, and the hottest new sandwich shop in town.

FOOTBALL

The Associated Press released their preseason poll on Monday. No surprise, Georgia is at the top. I had the same.

In the top-5: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU. I flipped the Tigers and Tide. I’m bullish on LSU this season with Jayden Daniels at the controls. Alabama is still a strong team, but I have my doubts at quarterback.

LSU was voted as high as No. 2 by one pollster.

My AP preseason top-25:

1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Ohio St

4 LSU

5 Alabama

6 FSU

7 USC

8 Penn St

9 Tennessee

10 Clemson

11 Texas

12 Washington

13 Utah

14 Notre Dame

15 TCU

16 Oregon

17 Tulane

18 Kansas St

19 UNC

20 Ole Miss

21 Texas Tech

22 Oregon

23 UTSA

24 Wisconsin

25 Oklahoma — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 14, 2023

Is Texas back? We’ll find out in Week 2 at Alabama. I started the Longhorns at No. 11. They win in T-Town, the “Horns will rocket up the rankings.

For the first time in Tulane football history, the Wave start in the top-25 of the AP poll. The Green Wave check in at No. 24. I ranked Willie Fritz’s crew at No. 17.

Tulane received votes as high as No. 15 in the rankings.

Tulane returns four of the five starters on the offensive line. Two of the squads top-3 rushers from last year, Shaadie Clayton-Johnson and Michael Pratt. And yes, Pratt is back at the most important position on the field, QB1.

Tulane opens with South Alabama, and welcomes No. 22 Ole Miss in Week 2.

FÚTBOL

Manchester City won a 3-peat of EPL titles this past May. Right now, City is the favorite to win four in a row.

Opening weekend, Man City gave no indication they will falter. Erling Haaland netted a brace (two goals) to ignite a, 3-0, victory over newly promoted Burnley.

Other clubs to keep an eye on for a possible title run:

- Arsenal possessed first place for a good amount of last season, but wilted on the back end of the campaign. The Gunners beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday morning, 2-1. Bukayo Saka produced one of the goals of the weekend to give Arsenal the dub.

- Newcastle qualified for the Champions League (top-4 finish) for the first time in 20 years last year. They’ve showed ambition to go even higher this season. The “Magpies” thrashed Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, 5-1.

- Manchester United finished third last season. Will they go higher this time around, possibly. They got the talent on the roster to contend. They slogged through their opening winner over Wolves, 1-0. That’s not going to cut it in the future.

- Chelsea are the big spenders this offseason. To name a few, they signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton for $146 million, Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for $76 million, and Axel Disasi from Monaco for $57 million.

- Liverpool have one of the best managers in the league, Jurgen Klopp. Though, he can’t play on the field. The Reds lack firepower to win a title.

- No Harry Kane, no chance for Tottenham.

On relegation watch: Luton Town, Burnley, Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves

FOOD

The Crescent City is mad for po-boys. But, there’s room for all comers in the sandwich market.

One of the spots garnering a strong following in New Orleans, Francolini’s. The Italian deli produces some of the most mouth-watering sandwiches in the city.

From “The Nay” (prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, balsamic reduction), to the meatball parm (pork and beef meetballs, melted mozzarella, house marinara, parmesan), or “The Freddie Freeman” (grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fontina cheese, pesto, lemon-dijon vinaigrette, arugula on focaccia), Francolini’s is quickly becoming a go-to spot for sandwich lovers.

And my friends, the word is out. I’ve been twice to Francolini’s twice in the last few weeks, the place was jamming. It’s only open Thursday-Monday, and the hours are 11-4.

The deli is on Tchoupitoulas, and has limited seating inside. So in these summer months, get there early if you want to try one of the best sandwiches in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.