BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Football, Fútbol, Food: Breaking down my preseason AP rankings

Wide receiver Malik Nabers and the Tigers open at No. 5 in the AP preseason poll.
Wide receiver Malik Nabers and the Tigers open at No. 5 in the AP preseason poll.(John Raoux | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: I dissect my Associated Press preseason poll, recap the first week of the English Premier League, and the hottest new sandwich shop in town.

FOOTBALL

The Associated Press released their preseason poll on Monday. No surprise, Georgia is at the top. I had the same.

In the top-5: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and LSU. I flipped the Tigers and Tide. I’m bullish on LSU this season with Jayden Daniels at the controls. Alabama is still a strong team, but I have my doubts at quarterback.

LSU was voted as high as No. 2 by one pollster.

Is Texas back? We’ll find out in Week 2 at Alabama. I started the Longhorns at No. 11. They win in T-Town, the “Horns will rocket up the rankings.

For the first time in Tulane football history, the Wave start in the top-25 of the AP poll. The Green Wave check in at No. 24. I ranked Willie Fritz’s crew at No. 17.

Tulane received votes as high as No. 15 in the rankings.

Tulane returns four of the five starters on the offensive line. Two of the squads top-3 rushers from last year, Shaadie Clayton-Johnson and Michael Pratt. And yes, Pratt is back at the most important position on the field, QB1.

Tulane opens with South Alabama, and welcomes No. 22 Ole Miss in Week 2.

FÚTBOL

Manchester City won a 3-peat of EPL titles this past May. Right now, City is the favorite to win four in a row.

Opening weekend, Man City gave no indication they will falter. Erling Haaland netted a brace (two goals) to ignite a, 3-0, victory over newly promoted Burnley.

Other clubs to keep an eye on for a possible title run:

- Arsenal possessed first place for a good amount of last season, but wilted on the back end of the campaign. The Gunners beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday morning, 2-1. Bukayo Saka produced one of the goals of the weekend to give Arsenal the dub.

- Newcastle qualified for the Champions League (top-4 finish) for the first time in 20 years last year. They’ve showed ambition to go even higher this season. The “Magpies” thrashed Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, 5-1.

- Manchester United finished third last season. Will they go higher this time around, possibly. They got the talent on the roster to contend. They slogged through their opening winner over Wolves, 1-0. That’s not going to cut it in the future.

- Chelsea are the big spenders this offseason. To name a few, they signed Moises Caicedo from Brighton for $146 million, Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for $76 million, and Axel Disasi from Monaco for $57 million.

- Liverpool have one of the best managers in the league, Jurgen Klopp. Though, he can’t play on the field. The Reds lack firepower to win a title.

- No Harry Kane, no chance for Tottenham.

On relegation watch: Luton Town, Burnley, Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves

FOOD

The Crescent City is mad for po-boys. But, there’s room for all comers in the sandwich market.

One of the spots garnering a strong following in New Orleans, Francolini’s. The Italian deli produces some of the most mouth-watering sandwiches in the city.

From “The Nay” (prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, balsamic reduction), to the meatball parm (pork and beef meetballs, melted mozzarella, house marinara, parmesan), or “The Freddie Freeman” (grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fontina cheese, pesto, lemon-dijon vinaigrette, arugula on focaccia), Francolini’s is quickly becoming a go-to spot for sandwich lovers.

And my friends, the word is out. I’ve been twice to Francolini’s twice in the last few weeks, the place was jamming. It’s only open Thursday-Monday, and the hours are 11-4.

The deli is on Tchoupitoulas, and has limited seating inside. So in these summer months, get there early if you want to try one of the best sandwiches in New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU football ranked No. 5 in AP preseason poll
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
A lot of excitement surrounding LSU’s offense under Mike Denbrock
LSU Tigers
LSU is loaded at RB, how does coach Kelly manage the stable full
Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says