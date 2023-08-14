BBB Accredited Business
Lil' Wayne, Jon Batiste join forces for new single 'Uneasy'

Lil' Wayne, Jon Batiste to join forces on new single "Uneasy"
Lil' Wayne, Jon Batiste to join forces on new single "Uneasy"(AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans rap legend Lil’ Wayne and five-time Grammy award winner Jon Batiste will join forces for a new single titled ‘Uneasy.’

The single is scheduled to release on Friday, August 18 according to Young Money’s Instagram. Young Money is Wayne’s record label.

Batiste has won five Grammy Awards, including the 2022 Album of the Year for his latest studio album, We Are. He shares an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, NAACP Image Award, and Critic’s Choice Award for his work on the Disney/Pixar movie Soul.

He was also served as the musical director and bandleader on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015-2022

