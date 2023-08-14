BBB Accredited Business
LSU football ranked No. 5 in AP preseason poll

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have been ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.

It’s the best preseason ranking the Tigers have received since 2016.

The Georgia Bulldogs were selected as the top team in the poll released on Monday, followed by Michigan and Ohio State.

