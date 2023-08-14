BBB Accredited Business
Man accused of urinating in Ascension water supply enters plea

Michael Mastin
Michael Mastin(Ascension Parish Government)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of urinating in the water supply at a Donaldsonville water plant entered a not-guilty plea in court Monday, August 14.

The man, Michael Mastin, 57, appeared before Judge Jason Verdigets in Ascension Parish.

Mastin is charged with two counts of contaminating water supplies and two counts of criminal damage to critical infrastructure.

Mastin had no comment about the not-guilty plea at this time, according to his criminal defense attorney.

Michael Mastin
Michael Mastin(Ascension Parish Government)

Authorities said they were informed about the alleged incident involving Mastin back on Wednesday, March 22. They said they investigated the incident and determined the information was credible.

RELATED: Ascension Parish worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply due in court

Officials said that the public was not in danger at any time. They added that water samples taken from the water supply were in good standing and met all safe water drinking requirements.

The next court date for Mastin is set for September 11, 2023. Officials said that any motions are set to be heard on that date.

