Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office have described as a “domestic situation”.

Deputies say they responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Cherry Ridge Court off of Rapatel Street in Mandeville around 7:20 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14) after reports of a shooting.

St Tammany authorities confirm a husband and wife are dead after a double shooting in the 1500 block of Rapatel this... Posted by Rob Masson FOX 8 on Monday, August 14, 2023

Upon arrival, deputies say that they learned a man had been shot inside his home following a domestic-related altercation with his wife before fleeing to a neighbor’s residence.

The sheriff’s office says that the neighbor called 9-1-1 and attempted to aid the man before being transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Meanwhile, at the couple’s residence, a SWAT team was unable to make contact with the wife. After forcing entry, authorities found the wife dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says that this incident is subject to an ongoing investigation.

