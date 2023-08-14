BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office shares letter sent by former priest

Alex Crow
Alex Crow(Archdiocese of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s office shared a letter sent by the former priest who ran off to Italy with a former McGill-Toolen High School student.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said former priest, Alex Crow and the 18-year-old woman are romantically involved.

Letter sent by Rev. Alexander Crow
Letter sent by Rev. Alexander Crow(MCSO)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

Latest News

Student Mya Mack, 17, says the City of New Orleans still hasn't paid her a month after she...
New Orleans teen summer worker still waiting on paycheck from city
Nearly 200 acres of timber were burned in an Aug. 11 wildfire in Washington Parish.
Farmer impacted by Mount Hermon wildfire unsure if he’ll see restitution
Native Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Farmer laments loss of timber crop in Washington Parish wildfire