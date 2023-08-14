Mobile County Sheriff’s Office shares letter sent by former priest

Dear Joshua,

[Redacted] said that you were the one who should be entrusted with this letter. She said She loves you very much and that you are trustworthy. I agree with Her. What I am going to write as what She has told me to write. It will be hard for you to understand what I am doing, but do not worry. It will all make sense one day.

Jesus told me that He wants me to leave, therefore I am not going to return from this trip. I do this with a heavy heart. It is hard to suddenly leave everything behind, but this is what He is demanding, and I cannot deny Him.

Let me be very clear, I am not leaving the priesthood. I will never forsake my sacred duties. The priesthood is the greatest gift Jesus has ever given me and I will treasure this gift forever.

That said, it is His priesthood, not my priesthood, and He can do with me as He pleases. I regularly tell him "Jesus, help me do your well. Nothing more. Nothing less." He has heard this prayer, and He is asking everything from me. Let His Will be done.

[Redacted] has been told to come with me. We know how this looks, but we are doing what we are told. Do not worry about defending us. This is hard for her too, but she knows she will always be safe if she does Jesus’ Will.

We will always be thinking and praying for all of you, especially our families and friends. Pray for us, too. We need it.

In Christ,

Rev. Alexander Crow