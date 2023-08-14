BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Morgan Wallen surprises fans by shaving off signature mullet

Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.
Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.(Provded by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - The mullet is no more...

In a surprising turn of events, Morgan Wallen left many of his fans shocked during his Friday concert in Columbus, Ohio, as he walked on stage at Ohio Stadium without his mullet.

As revealed by numerous social media accounts from attendees of the concert, Wallen stepped onto the stage wearing a red hat, but it appeared that his signature hairstyle was buzzed off.

Wallen acknowledged the transformation shortly after making his appearance on stage.

“Before we get any further…I didn’t like my long hair anymore so I shaved it off,” Wallen revealed to the audience.

As word about Wallen’s sudden transformation traveled, fans online had mixed feelings about the unexpected decision. Some were saddened by the change, while one Twitter user declared mullets are no longer in style as a result.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

Latest News

Native Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
FILE - The logo of the Swiss bank UBS is pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, June 12, 2023. In an...
UBS to pay $1.44 billion to settle 2007 financial crisis-era mortgage fraud case, last of such cases
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun portion of plea deal remains valid after special counsel announcement
Dalilah Dempsey (left) Daiton Dempsey (center) and Dylan Dempsey (right). An Amber Alert has...
Amber Alert: 3 missing children from Indiana believed to be in extreme danger