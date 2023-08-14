Native Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hawaii officials urge tourists to avoid traveling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders.

Help from the Gulf Coast region is alongside the hundreds of volunteers working to support the victims of the devastating wildfires.

The Hawaiian Islands were home to William Trueblood. His parents were Salvation Army officers there, and he followed in their footsteps when he grew up.

Now he works out of Ridgeland, Mississippi.

“It’s a different culture and it’s a different way of life. And everyone is family. Everyone is family,” said Trueblood.

His heart breaks when talking with his friends and relatives still living on the islands.

“Words can’t even begin to express what I’m hearing from them. Just how devastating it is finding bodies, how people they grew up with and went to school with that they knew are still missing and they can’t find them,” said Trueblood.

Salvation Army officers work closely with the American Red Cross to distribute food to displaced residents.

They will carry the donations through the rebuilding process-- from helping people who may have partial damage and delivering food boxes to funding long-term recovery efforts like new furniture purchases once homes are rebuilt.

The Fay sisters, originally Bay St. Louis natives and Hawaiian locals of 10 years, first shared their story with Fox 8 on Thursday, remembering when they realized their paradise would never be the same.

“They do this all the time. There’s a hurricane and nothing happens because we have the West Maui Mountains and usually it protects everything and nothing comes about,” said Melissa Fay.

Since we last spoke with the Fays, the wildfires death toll has risen to at least 93.

As of Sunday, the American Red Cross reports at least 220 trained disaster workers are helping to provide more than 3,300 overnight shelter stays and training for 1,300 local volunteers.

Shawn Schulze heads the Louisiana region of the American Red Cross. He says five Louisiana residents are assisting in Maui now, but everyone from the state can relate to the need for help.

“People are in shock. This is a really quick, really fast-moving storm,” said Schulze. “We’ve been there. Knowing where they are, knowing how they’re feeling. Providing hope, comfort and care to them, even if it’s really small, is super important.”

With Hawaii’s location in the middle of the ocean, and the rising costs of supplies and shipping, rebuilding will require billions of dollars.

“Some people may be going without for a little bit. That’s why it’s so important for organizations like Salvation Army and the Red Cross are there making sure nobody is going without,” said Trueblood.

Fox 8′s parent company, Gray TV, has teamed up with the Salvation Army to help the Hawaii wildfire victims.

They’re calling the effort “Hope for Hawaii,” and you can also do your part.

The Salvation Army is seeking monetary donations. You can text “fire relief” to 51555.

All of your donations will go to supporting the wildfire victims.

Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii will help The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui. (Gray Media Group, Inc.)

