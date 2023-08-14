BBB Accredited Business
Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.
The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.(Nestle)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a limited quantity of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is isolated to only two batches of break and bake cookie dough made on April 24 and 25, 2023.

The specific batch numbers are: 311457531K and 311557534K, with best by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The company is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving a small number of reports about wood fragments in the dough.

Anyone with the cookie dough can return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

