BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The First Gentleman of New Orleans, Jason Cantrell, has passed away, according to a city spokesperson.

City of New Orleans Communications Director Gregory Joseph issued the following statement Monday (Aug. 14):

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell. He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney.

“First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God’s eternal peace. Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time.”

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office said Jason Cantrell was 55, and that the cause and manner of his death “remain under investigation.”

City Council vice president Helena Moreno says the death is sad and shocking.

“The Cantrell family has lost a father, a son, and spouse,” she said in a statement on social media. “I encourage all New Orleanians to lift the Mayor and her family up in prayer during this tragic and difficult time.”

“The New Orleans Police Department is saddened to hear of the passing of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband First Gentleman Jason Cantrell,” Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said in a statement. “On behalf of the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, I offer my deepest and sincerest condolences to Mayor Cantrell, her daughter RayAnn, and the entire Cantrell family.

“First Gentleman Cantrell spent several years serving his community as an Orleans Parish Public Defender representing juveniles and adults in criminal matters ranging from curfew violations, drugs, and gun possession to armed robbery and homicides. He also spent several years in the city attorney’s office where he successfully prosecuted misdemeanor municipal offenses and traffic violations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Cantrell and her family.”

“It’s a very sad time, especially for those of us who were friends with Jason, and we hope the entire city will support the Cantrell family,” Councilman Oliver Thomas said. “It’s a sad time for the city.”

“In some respects, despite sometimes differences, we in City Hall are sort of a family,” Councilman Eugene Green said. “It’s important to keep our eye focused on the fact that RayAnn Cantrell has lost her father, that Mayor Cantrell has lost her longtime partner, that her family has lost a son, for example, Judge Cantrell.”

Council President J.P. Morrell says the city has suffered a tremendous loss.

“He was an incredible individual,” State Representative Troy Carter said. “He was a lifelong New Orleanian. A lawyer, husband, a father, a community activist, someone that will be sorely missed.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

Latest News

Native Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) watches from the sideline in the second...
Saints expected to sign Marrero native, former LSU Tiger Darrel Williams, per reports
The Gulf of Mexico is the hottest it’s been on record
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says