Nicondra: The heat continues, but there’s hope on the horizon

A cold front approaches bringing drier air mid-week
Feels like temperatures will still reach Excessive Heat Warning Criteria the next couple of days, but a cold front should give us a break mid-week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another scorcher today and likely Tuesday as well as we threaten to add a 5th day to the string of 100 plus temperatures at Louis Armstrong International Airport. Heat indices once again rise into the 110-115 plus range this afternoon and we can expect more heat as we head into the day on Tuesday. There is some real hope for a break come the middle of the week. Late Tuesday a cold front should arrive to bring drier air into the region on northerly winds. Temperatures will still be quite hot in the middle 90s, but with dew points in the 60s it should feel nicer. We should also get a break in overnight lows with some locations north of Lake Pontchartrain possibly starting the day Thursday in the 60s. Afternoon temperatures and moisture ramp back up towards the end of the week with feels like conditions back in the triple digits, but better rain chances could offer some relief.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

