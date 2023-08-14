NOPD investigating early morning homicide in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide near Mid-City at South Broad and Banks St.
The NOPD reports a male victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the body at this corner.
They say the call came out Monday (Aug. 14) morning around 3:30 a.m.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
No further information is available at this time.
