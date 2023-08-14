BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says

FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A pastor in Florida is facing felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar theft ring stealing from The Home Depot, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

In a news release, officials said 56-year-old Robert Dell, a pastor from Pinellas County, was the mastermind behind the theft thing.

The attorney general said Dell worked with four accomplices, including his wife and his mother, to steal more than $1.4 million worth of items from Home Depot stores across the state and then sell the items on eBay. The items included name brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt products.

However, Home Depot suspects the losses go deeper than $1.4 million. The company believes the theft operation has been ongoing for more than 10 years, resulting in the loss of more than $5 million.

Dell is a pastor at The Rock Church and the founder of a halfway house, helping people recover from drug addiction.

“This pastor clearly skipped over the commandment – thou shall not steal,” Moody said in a news release.

Moody said co-conspirators Daniel Mace and Jessica Wild stole most of the merchandise and typically stole from Home Depot stores five to six times a day.

Mace and Wild allegedly then took the stolen items to Dell’s house to be sold on eBay.

Investigators said Dell used his positions of power as a pastor to “manipulate other vulnerable people to participate in the criminal scheme.” Officials said he demanded others to participate in the crimes, using the threat of abuse.

Dell was arrested last week and faces felony charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and dealing in stolen property as an organizer.

The attorney general’s office said Dell’s wife Jaclyn Dell and his mother Karen Dell assisted in the collection, shipment, and payment of the stolen items. Both women are facing charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

Latest News

Native Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Prosecutors presenting Trump-Georgia election investigation to grand jury
Generic Crime Scene
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says