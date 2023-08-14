Pearl River man booked for stabbing at Northshore Beach in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was stabbed multiple times at Northshore Beach in Slidell over the weekend, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Delaughter, 29, of Pearl River, was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing the victim.

Deputies say they responded to an area near Carr Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 13) night.

After investigating, deputies say that two men got into a verbal argument at the beach.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

