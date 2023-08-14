BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was released by Governor John Bel Edward’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to the multiple impacts of extreme heat affecting the state.

“This summer, the National Weather Service has issued a record number of excessive heat warnings for Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “The Louisiana Department of Health reports that the state has already exceeded the average number of annual heat-related emergency room visits. Additionally, drought conditions and a significant drop in the Mississippi River’s water level have added stress on water supplies and agriculture. This declaration will allow the state to mobilize resources and aid those most affected. Please continue to take precautions when you are outside and check on neighbors who might need assistance.”

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in emergency response efforts. The Governor’s Office and GOHSEP will continue to update the public on heat-related threats, in addition to any other weather emergencies.

Click here to view the state of emergency.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

Latest News

Native Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Michael Mastin
Man accused of urinating in Ascension water supply enters plea
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says