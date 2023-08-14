BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

TRAFFIC ALERT: Propane truck on fire, shutting down part of I-59 in Pearl River Co.

The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.
The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.(MHP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Part of I-59 in Pearl River County is shut down in both directions after a crash involving a vehicle carrying propane tanks.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the 18-wheeler is on fire, and the propane tanks it was carrying are exploding.

The incident happened near the 28 mile marker, between exits 27 and 29, just north of Highway 26.

Shawn Wise, Pearl River County EMA Director, says the exploding cylinders are traveling up to a quarter-mile away from the wreck site. Wise also says the fire has spread to the grass on both sides of the highway.

The fire spread to the grass on both sides of the highway.
The fire spread to the grass on both sides of the highway.(Pearl River County EMA)
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the 18-wheeler is on fire, and the propane tanks...
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the 18-wheeler is on fire, and the propane tanks it was carrying are exploding.(WLOX)

Wise says the driver of the 18-wheeler seems to be okay, but he is receiving medical attention. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other drivers were hurt.

You’re advised to avoid the area if possible as crews work to contain and put out the fire. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

Latest News

A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure
Fire-related I-10 shutdown near La.-Miss. state line extended through midnight
Family of nurse fatally injured in February I-10 shooting hopes for justice
Viewer video of fire closing I-10 near Mississippi-Louisiana state line