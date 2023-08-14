BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Violent police chase in Biloxi ends in car fire, arrest

A police chase Saturday night appears to have ended in flames in River Place just north of Pass Road.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A police chase Saturday night ended in flames in River Place just north of Pass Road.

Biloxi Police say officers responded to the area of Brighton Circle and Somerset Court for multiple reports of an SUV, later determined to be a grey 2007 Toyota 4-Runner, driving recklessly and firing a gun in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the SUV and pursued it. It failed to pull over for the blue lights and sirens.

That’s when police say the suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles. No officers were injured.

The SUV was eventually disabled when its tires were spike-striped.

Police say the alleged suspect, 38-year-old Jimmy Knighton, refused to exit the disabled vehicle and was taken into custody after being apprehended by a K9. His bond was set at $150,000 by Judge Fountain.

Knighton was charged with felony eluding and aggravated assault. LEO Criminal Investigations Division is handling the investigation.

A WLOX viewer sent in photos of the incident. We spoke with the witness, who said he was awoken when sleeping by what sounded like cars racing around the oval in the neighborhood.

The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.
The suspect vehicle struck several pursuing patrol vehicles, but no officers were injured.(WLOX)

He says the driver crashed into one of the flower beds on the street.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also email Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or submit an anonymous tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says
A grass fire on both sides of the highway forced the closure of Interstate 10 near the...
I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

Latest News

Native Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Salvation Army officer champions relief for Hawaii wildfire victims
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
Saints fans feel the excitement for the first preseason game against the Chiefs
One man is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on the edge of the...
1 dead, 1 injured in stabbing on edge of French Quarter
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
Ben Terry, 1983-2023
Funeral arrangements for Ben Terry announced