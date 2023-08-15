BBB Accredited Business
Best chance of rain this week arrives with a front today

Expect another 100° day before we see highs drop the next few days
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cool front is incoming which is set to bring us our best rain chance of the week and finally put an end to the 100° streak we’ve been on.

Now we still have one more day of temperatures soaring above the 100° mark. Highs for your Tuesday could be some of the hottest this summer as we experience compressional warming ahead of this front. That means 101 or maybe even the all-time record of 102° is a possibility. By later this afternoon into the evening hours, storms are likely to pop in a few spots. Rain coverage will be around 40% so not everyone gets in on the much needed rain.

A much better feel is expected to move in tonight setting the stage for some “nice” weather days Wednesday and Thursday. Nice is relative at this point but highs will drop into the middle 90s and humidity values will crash. This is likely to keep heat index numbers below 100 which in August is a positive thing, especially this August. We will be dry the rest of the week.

Our next weather story will be what happens in the Gulf come early next week. Signs point to a strong tropical wave moving through which may lead to better rain chances for us. Of course any tropical entity crossing the Gulf at the end of August needs to be watched for development so we will see how the pattern plays out down the road.

