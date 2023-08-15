Bruce: Much needed spotty storms this evening followed by more dry skies but less humidity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Much needed spotty storms are developing on the north shore moving south with the advertised less humid front that is moving in. As the drier less humid air moves in this evening, today’s excessive heat warning are is a bit more shrunken than it’s been for nearly the last month.

Bruce: Some much needed rain is developing along out less humid front moving south. Rain a few storms with vivid lightning and downpours through 8pm. If you don't get rain from this it will be another 3-4 days before some chances return. Less humid air is on the way. pic.twitter.com/YpeDU7qvbJ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 15, 2023

The approaching less humid front will turn winds northerly and usher in some drier air finally brings a change to the ongoing heat streak. Expect triple digits again for most locations before a few thunderstorms are triggered late afternoon into the evening. Tonight, drier air will settle in on northerly winds with areas along the Mississippi boarder seeing lows fall into the upper 60s in a few spots by Thursday morning. Afternoon temperatures will still be very hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s, but it will feel much less oppressive.

In the tropcs there are signals of the Atlantic and Gulf coming alive in the next 5-10 dats. No threat at all for now. Saty tuned!

