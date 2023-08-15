BBB Accredited Business
Buc-ee’s set to break ground on new Harrison Co. travel center in September

Buc-ee’s will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.
The Harrison County location, situated just off the Menge Avenue Exit 24, will be the first Buc-ee's location in Mississippi.
The Harrison County location, situated just off the Menge Avenue Exit 24, will be the first Buc-ee’s location in Mississippi.(Buc-ee's)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for South Mississippi Buc-ee’s lovers! The travel center is set to break ground on its new Harrison County site next month.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held September 13. Buc-ee’s will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

The Harrison County location, situated just off the Menge Avenue Exit 24, will be the first Buc-ee’s location in Mississippi. The 74,000 square-feet travel center will offer 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations.

Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian

“Harrison County is a vibrant community with five thriving cities and stunning beaches,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “It’s perfectly situated along I-10 between our Texas and Alabama stores and we can’t wait to be the best place to stop on the Mississippi Coast.”

The new travel center is expected to bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation, according to a Buc-ee’s press release.

The groundbreaking comes after weeks of construction on the Menge Avenue exit in preparation for the new center.

Massive I-10 road project paves the way for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s

As of August 15, work is still being done in eastbound lanes to complete bridge repair and inspection. Road widening projects at I-10, Menge Avenue and Firetower Road will also continue throughout the coming months.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said at the beginning of July it’s expected to take 13 months to complete the work on the highway, bridge and ramps in the area.

