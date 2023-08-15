Farmer impacted by Mount Hermon wildfire unsure if he’ll see restitution

MOUNT HERMON, La. (WVUE) - Smoke can still be seen and smelled in some spots around Firetower Road in Mount Hermon.

Truett Roberts, the farmer whose crops were destroyed in last Friday’s wildfire, lost not only his timber, but the land where he was raised.

“We didn’t know if we were going to have a house left or what we were going to have left,” Roberts said.

Since the massive wildfire burned nearly 200 acres of land in Washington Parish, Roberts has been at a loss.

“It’s been so hot. You ever heard of nothing? That’s what I’ve been doing -- nothing,” he said.

Roberts says his family owns a portion of the scorched field. He watched the fire creep into his field and close to his home.

“If those guys on those bulldozers hadn’t cut it off, it was coming right to the road,” said Roberts. “Way up there is my sister’s land. If it had gotten over there, I don’t know what I would have done.”

After containing the fire, the state forestry department sent a plane up to survey the damage, taking aerial photos over the weekend.

“They’re watching for anything that would spark up again, like a high wind that would push an ember somewhere and start again,” said Mike Strain, Louisiana’s forestry commissioner.

Roberts says he knew of the man authorities say started the fire at an unattended campsite.

Authorities booked 34-year-old Kenneth Beaubouef of Independence early Saturday morning with fire-raising, criminal negligence and violating the statewide burn ban currently in place.

Roberts says Beaubouef was living in a tent near his barn, after the suspect’s own house burned down previously.

The barn from Roberts’ childhood will need to be torn down, too, as it is still smoldering days after the fire.

“It was just a barn built to put hay under, that’s all it was,” said Roberts. “But that old house I was raised in, it’s been torn down for years.”

Strain says all of the trees affected were grown to be harvested for their timber. He estimates them to be about 12-15 years old and says it’s likely this entire crop is a total loss.

“You see any area where you do not have irrigation, the crops are markedly affected,” Strain said. “So, this particular situation, when you walk out onto the fields where the cattle are, there’s very little grass and very little hay. It literally cracks under your feet.”

Roberts says he isn’t sure if he’ll see any restitution, considering Beaubeouf’s own hard times.

“You think you ain’t got some good neighbors until something like this happens,” said Roberts. “You find out, honey.”

He’s taking it day by day, hoping his other crops can be saved.

The entire state of Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are under burn bans until further notice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.