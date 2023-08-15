BBB Accredited Business
Equipment fire knocks out power to over 10k in St. Tammany

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire along an electrical transmission line in west St. Tammany Parish has knocked out power to over 6,500 customers.

Covington Police say the fire sparked earlier in the day on Tues., Aug. 15. The first thunderstorms in weeks rolled through just before 4 p.m.

“Power is out in all of the city,” Covington police said in a Facebook post. “Traffic signals are not operating.”

Entergy says a Cleco transmission line caught fire.

Officials say there is no restoration time estimate available.

5 PM UPDATE: Most power has been restored in the City. There are still some areas that are without power due to...

Posted by Covington Police Department (Covington, LA) on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

According to PowerOutage.us, around 112 Entergy customers, and 3,800 WST customers were without power as of 4:50 p.m. A spokesperson for Cleco says roughly 10,000 customers are without power.

