July was the hottest month on Earth since 1880

NASA reports July was the hottest month on record
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - July of 2023 checked in as the hottest month ever recorded since 1880, according to NASA.

July was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit (0.24 degrees Celcius) warmer than any other July on record and 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit (1.18 degrees Celcius) warmer than the average July between 1951 and 1980.

Hottest July on Record
Hottest July on Record(WVUE)

The data is collected by NASA from thousands of meteorological stations along with sea surface temperature data from ships and buoys. They use methods that account for the spacing of temperature stations and the effects of urban heating that could skew results. The normal temperatures are determined over several decades or more - typically over 30 years.

The hottest regions included parts of North America, South America, North Africa, and the Antarctic peninsula. Places in these regions experienced temperature increases of around 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

The record heat is becoming more frequent. According to NASA data, the five hottest Julys since 1880 have all occurred in the last five years.

Global Temperature Anomaly
Global Temperature Anomaly(WVUE)

Summer this year has been incredibly hot overall. The record July follows a record-warm June. NOAA reported that June of 2023 was the warmest since 1850. The average global surface temperature was 1.89 degrees above normal.

Tens of millions of people have been placed under heat alerts this summer and the heat has been linked to hundreds of heat-related illnesses and deaths.

What makes it so hot?

High sea surface temperatures influenced the record-warm July 2023 temperatures.

In the Atlantic, sea surface temperatures have been the hottest on record since 1979.

NASA analysis also shows that the warm ocean temperatures in the eastern Pacific due to the emerging El Niño can contribute a small amount to the variability in global temperatures.

We typically don’t see these impacts though during the start of the El Niño phase in the Northern Hemisphere summer... Rather the biggest impacts will be felt during February, March, and April of 2024.

The good news if you’re tired of the heat is El Niño typically brings us a wet and cool winter.

El Niño explainer
El Niño explainer(WVUE)

