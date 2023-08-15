BBB Accredited Business
Military vet dies in I-10 crash traveling back home after family tragedy

Monday morning, two wrecks on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit created further congestion in an already-congested area.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday morning, a messy scene could be found on I-10 just west of the road work at the Menge Avenue exit where two separate accidents occurred.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville, North Carolina died in the initial wreck, where a pickup truck crashed into a 18-wheeler and became partially stuck underneath.

Switzer says Baker is a veteran, whose wife is active duty military stationed in Korea. She was back in Louisiana last month to attend the funeral of her father. Now, she has to bury her new husband of less than a year.

Baker was in Louisiana over the weekend to finalize affairs related to his late father-in-law and bring some of his wife’s personal effects back to North Carolina. Switzer confirms the truck Baker crashed yesterday was one of those items that belonged to his wife’s late father.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 23, just west of the road work being done at the Menge Avenue exit 24. The right eastbound lane was already closed due to the road work, but the crash caused additional congestion in the area for hours.

A Harrison County rescue squad vehicle was also hit by a truck as it was responding to the scene. It was launched into the median, closing westbound lanes as well. WLOX reporter Bill Snyder was at the crash scene and says the fire crew is okay.

We saw major delays in both west and eastbound lanes for hours, but traffic seemed to begin running more smoothly after the wrecks were cleared.

