New Orleans teen summer worker still waiting on paycheck from city

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans teenager said she spent the summer before her senior year working for the city and still hasn’t been compensated.

It’s been a month since the teen completed the city’s summer work program and she hasn’t seen a dime.

“Nothing has been deposited. Nothing. I haven’t had a call or anything,” said Ida Wilson, the student’s mother. “Not at all. Not one dime.”

Mya Mack, 17, spent her summer working so she could make money to spend on her senior year. But six weeks of work totaling 150 hours later, she said she still hasn’t received a paycheck.

“When I first started working, it’s kind of like they didn’t even know we were supposed to be there,” Mack said. “I felt like they were genuinely confused, because they were like, ‘Well, is other people coming with you?’ Or like, ‘What’s the deal with that?’

“I was like, ‘I don’t know, they just sent me here.”

Mack, who is interested in law and government was assigned a summer job in the Clerk of Court’s office at Orleans Parish Civil District Court from June 5-July 14, and was supposed to get paid $15 an hour.

“When the first pay period kind of went by and nobody told us anything, we were like, ‘So, what’s going on?’” Mack said. “They were like, ‘Something happened to it,’ so nobody got paid.”

Mack said she signed in every day as instructed.

Her mother contacted JOB1 Business and Career Solutions through the city, a week before Mack completed the program, about her daughter not getting paid.

“The lady was like, ‘We don’t even have your payroll.’ And we were like, ‘Why you don’t have my payroll?’ And they were like, ‘Because they never turned it in.’ So, we went to the place (Mack) worked, and they were like, ‘We didn’t know we were supposed to turn it in,’” Wilson said.

Wilson said by the time the timesheets were delivered to JOB1, it was too late for the upcoming payroll deadline.

Mack was told she would get paid between Aug. 8-10. But she said she hasn’t gotten that direct deposit or heard anything else from the city.

“Just do right by the children, because they worked. They deserve their money,” Wilson said. “They worked hard for their money. Just make sure they get it right if they’re going to do this next year. Make sure they have a clear line of communication, and everyone knows what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Fox 8 reached out to the city repeatedly for an explanation and have not received a response.

